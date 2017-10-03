Apple “Street View” vans spotted in Washington

You may see Apple vans locally as Street View in Grays Harbor could be coming to the company’s devices soon.

According to the website Geekwire, their team spotted an Apple van in Seattle on Monday, featuring similar rooftop equipment that has been seen for years on Google and Bing vehicles in our area.

Google Street View is available in the App Store, although their native app does not feature the service.

While the photo vehicles will be driving around the world, Apple specifically noted Grays Harbor and Pacific County as included.

“Apple is driving vehicles around the world to collect data which will be used to improve Apple Maps. Some of this data will be published in future Apple Maps updates.”

Apple noted on their website that they will be collecting data for future updates through November 5, and this will include taking photos.

“We are committed to protecting your privacy while collecting this data. For example, we will blur faces and license plates on collected images prior to publication.”

Apple recently updated their Maps app on September 19 with iOS 11. It is not known when another update would be made that could include street view.

Mashable employee Sam Sheffer noted the vans being seen driving around, posting a video on Twitter.