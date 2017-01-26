App to report invasive species updated

Who should you tell if you reel in a strange fish, find a new plant taking over in your yard, spot a strange insect in your firewood, or see a feral pig in your area?

The Washington Invasive Species Council says that they have updates the WA Invasives app that lets residents report unusual sightings on your phone or computer.

They say that residents can use the app to submit photos, coordinates, and any information about the sighting can be entered and made available immediately with an automated alert to the council and a network of experts.

“This streamlined process will enable invasive species managers in Washington State to more quickly respond to new invasive species sightings,” said Justin Bush, executive coordinator of the Washington Invasive Species Council. “When it comes to successfully eradicating invasive species, early detection and a rapid response is key.”

Invasive species and noxious weeds outcompete native plants and animals, interfere with commercial harvest and result in millions of dollars in costs to control and undo damages. Nationally, invasive species cost more than $137 billion annually through crop damage, fisheries reduction, forest health impacts and management.

You can start tracking invasive species today by visiting the Google Play Store and Apple iTunes Store and searching for WA Invasives.