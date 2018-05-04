APD use Narcan for the first time to revive overdose victim

Aberdeen Police used Narcan for the first time to revive an overdose victim.

The Aberdeen Police Department tells KXRO that on Tuesday afternoon at about 3:30pm, an overdose was reported in the 200 block of N F St., with CPR in progress.

The 23 year old man was discovered on the bathroom floor of an apartment not breathing, but with a strong pulse and he was moved to the living room for easier access by the Aberdeen Fire Department.

The woman who called 911 said she suspected the man had used heroin, and said she was aware he had used heroin in the past.

An Aberdeen Police Officer administered 4mg of Narcan nasal spray to the victim who began labored breathing in about 2 or 3 minutes after the medication was administered.

The fire department arrived and began life support, and transported the victim to Grays Harbor Community Hospital.