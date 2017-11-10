APD reminds residents to not leave vehicles unattended

The Aberdeen Police Department is reminding residents of a way to keep your vehicle safe this winter.

Don’t leave it unattended while it warms up.

They say that it is that time of year again when the cold weather is starting and vehicle windows are freezing over which requires warming your vehicle up before you drive.

According to police every year during this type of weather, there is a rash of auto thefts from vehicles left running and not being locked.

Sometimes it only takes the vehicle being left unattended and unlocked for a few minutes for these thefts to occur.

The Aberdeen Police Department says that they would like to remind all of their citizens to have a second key and lock your vehicle doors if you are going to let it run unattended to defrost.