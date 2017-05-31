APD looking for luring suspect

The Aberdeen Police Department is looking for more information about a suspect in a possible luring case.

Aberdeen Police tell KXRO that yesterday just after noon a man approached a young girl at AJ West Elementary School.

They say he had a cat with him and tried to get the girl to go with him, but she fled.

He is described as 5’09” to 5’10”, wearing a red cap, and white shirt.

Police say there was another incident on May 17th about a block away with similar information.

Anyone with information about these cases is asked to call 911 and report them to the Aberdeen Police Department to help identify the suspect.