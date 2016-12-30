APD asking for public’s help on shooting info

Aberdeen Police are looking for more information about gunshots that were fired yesterday.

The Aberdeen Police Department tells KXRO that Thursday morning at 11:37am officers were sent to a report of a man pounding on the hood of a car in the Wal-Mart Parking lot.

They say that according to witnesses, a darker man with dreadlocks who was wearing all black was seen displaying and firing a handgun towards another person in the north end of the parking lot.

According to police the suspect was believed to have gotten into a new blueish/grey Volkswagon car and fled the lot prior to police arriving less than a minute after the call.

The other party also left the scene in a darker bronze or silver SUV prior to police arriving.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting in the Wal-Mart parking lot should call the non-emergency dispatch number for Aberdeen Police at 360-533-8765 and ask to speak with the on duty Sergeant.