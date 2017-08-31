APD asking public’s help in identifying suspects in theft

The Aberdeen Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects, a man and a woman, involved in a theft at Walmart.

The Aberdeen Police Department tells KXRO that on Thursday of last week at about 4:00pm in the afternoon, a woman had her wallet and phone stolen from her shopping cart.

Walmart loss prevention was able to find video of the theft and help with providing photos of the suspects.

Please contact the Aberdeen Police Department at 360-533-8765 or email Detective Weiss at jweiss@aberdeenwa.gov.