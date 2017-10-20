Another storm set to hit Grays Harbor tonight

Another storm is coming soon and it is expected to bring more heavy rain along with high winds.

Grays Harbor Emergency Management tells KXRO that the significant fall storm is just beginning to arrive and will impact the region through Sunday.

They say heavy rainfall of 2.5 to 3 inches is expected to inundate the area between now and 5:00 pm Sunday.

Heavy rain will begin to fall and sustained West Southwest winds will increase to 25-35 mph, gusting to 45 mph tonight and early Saturday morning.

Coastal areas of Grays Harbor County will be affected including Ocean Shores, Westport, Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Moclips, and Taholah.

The peak winds will be Saturday morning and last into the afternoon, easing later in the evening.

Away from the coast, gusty wind conditions and heavy rain will impact the entire region and thunderstorms could appear at any time this weekend, especially along the coast.

Emergency Management says many trees still have full canopies and high wind gusts will bring an increased potential for localized power outages from fallen tree branches resulting in downed power lines.

Localized urban flooding could occur due to leaf covered storm drains and all area rivers will rise but are unlikely to reach flood stage.

Heavy downpours could occur at any time.

Please use caution while driving during periods of rain due to the potential of ponding of water on area roads and highways.

Be ready for potential power outages but DO NOT use portable generators indoors or near windows or doors.