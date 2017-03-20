Another Grays Harbor woman will have a chance at becoming Miss Washington.

McKenzie Brooks - "I have been completely overwhelmed with love and support over the last 24 hours!❤️ I am SO honored and excited be the new Miss Whatcom County 2017! I could not have done it without my family, friends, and sisters I had the privilege of meeting and bonding with through this experience. I could not be more thrilled, Miss Washington bound!😍"

Over the weekend, former Miss Grays Harbor’s Outstanding Teen McKenzie Brooks became the new Miss Whatcom County.

Brooks will now join Miss Grays Harbor Ariana Barré on the state stage at Miss Washington on July 1.

Another local woman getting the chance to compete for a state title will be Paige Kuhn of Aberdeen, winning her local title of Miss Heritage Valley, competing for Miss Idaho and looking to move onto the Miss America Pageant.