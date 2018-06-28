Another bicycle crash in Hoquiam with a child not wearing helmet

For the second time in two weeks a youngster in Hoquiam was involved in a bicycle accident without a helmet.

The Hoquiam Police Department tells KXRO that they responded along with the Hoquiam Fire Department to a bicyclist down on the sidewalk on Adams Street off Chenault Ave on Tuesday just after 3:00pm.

They say the 10-year old girl had suffered obvious head trauma and was transported to the hospital by the fire department.

Witnesses say the girl was riding down the hill on Chenault when she tried to turn onto Adams Street, but apparently was going too fast, and the bike hit the curb which vaulted the girl into a nearby fence.

Police say the girl was not wearing a bike helmet but she is expected to recover and did not appear to suffer a brain injury.

The babysitter indicated to police that she had told to the children to wear a helmet, but as officers are seeing all too often on the summer streets this year, children are leaving them at home.

It has been less than two weeks since the HPD “Bike Rodeo” at Central Elementary where our bike patrol officers taught students bike safety and emphasized the importance of wearing a bike helmet.

This is the second major child-bike collision where neither child was wearing a bike helmet.

Hoquiam Police Chief Jeff Myers says they are very thankful both children will be okay.

Families in Hoquiam who cannot afford a bike helmet can contact Hoquiam’s Crime Watch volunteers to get a free, fitted bike helmet for their child.

Myers says that as they talk to kids on the street, more often than not they have a helmet, just choose not to use it.

In the City of Hoquiam, bike helmets are required for all persons under the age of 18.

He says this is a parental responsibility ordinance and requires parents to make sure their children have a helmet and use it.

Officers will be contacting children without helmets and sending them home with a flyer for their parents about the law and bike helmets.

Police are asking that you help them out and make sure your kids have a helmet and that they use it.

Myers said “We want bike riding to be a safe and positive experience; our officers don’t like having to stop and talk to kids for this reason, so please do the right thing- wear a helmet! You just may save your own noggin!”