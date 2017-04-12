Anchor Bank is being purchased

Washington Federal, Inc. and Anchor Bancorp have announced that they will merge.

In a release, the companies announced that the merger will bring Anchor into Washington Federal, including Anchor Bank and their 5 Grays Harbor locations.

The merger is an all-stock transaction, including shares of Washington Federal with a value of approximately $63.9 million.

After closing, the release states that the combined company will have 248 offices in eight western states with total assets of approximately $15.3 billion and total deposits of approximately $11.0 billion, based on financial results as of December 31, 2016.

Brent J. Beardall , President and Chief Executive Officer of Washington Federal, said, “This transaction will enhance Washington Federal’s presence in southwestern Washington by partnering with a bank that has a similar heritage and values. The merger will allow us to establish a commercial banking presence in downtown Tacoma . We look forward to working with Anchor’s professional and experienced bankers to increase our market position and extend them a warm and enthusiastic welcome. Once we complete the transaction, our focus will be on continued great service to every single Anchor and Washington Federal client.”

Anchor President and Chief Executive Officer, Jerald L. Shaw , stated, “We are proud to join forces with another Washington company that, like Anchor, is known for doing business with integrity and treating people fairly. Washington Federal also has a long history of solid financial performance. By joining forces, we believe that we will create a stronger financial partner for the communities served by Anchor and that shareholders will experience better returns and improved liquidity over the long run. Anchor employees will find in Washington Federal an institution of similar values and culture with enhanced career opportunities. Clients will benefit from the greater convenience of a larger branch network and greater lending capacity. We look forward to working with our new colleagues to offer the finest customer experience in the industry and improved return for our shareholders.”

Under the terms laid out in the release, each outstanding share of Anchor common stock, valued at $25.75, will be exchanged for shares of Washington Federal, Inc. common stock upon closing .

The merger is expected to close in the third quarter of 2017.

About Washington Federal

As of December 31, 2016, Washington Federal, headquartered in Seattle, Washington, operated 237 branches in eight western states, had $14.9 billion in assets, $10.6 billion in deposits and $2.0 billion in stockholders’ equity.

To find out more about Washington Federal, please visit the website www.washingtonfederal.com. Washington Federal uses its website to distribute financial and other material information about the Company.

About Anchor

Anchor, headquartered in Lacey, Washington, operates 10 full-service branches and one loan production office, and had total assets of $441 million, total deposits of $328 million and total stockholders’ equity of $64 million as of December 31, 2016.

Image via Google