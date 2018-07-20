Anchor Bank merging into 1st Security Bank under new deal

Anchor Bank and 1st Security Bank will be merging under an agreement between their parent companies.

In July of 2016, the parent company of Anchor Bank announced that they were looking at options for the company, including a possible sale or merger.

In April of 2017 it was announced that Washington Federal, Inc. and Anchor Bancorp had plans to merge. KXRO learned this week that that deal had dissolved for various reasons.

This week, FS Bancorp, Inc. and Anchor Bancorp officially announced that they have signed a definitive merger agreement and plan of merger whereby FS Bancorp will acquire Anchor in a stock and cash transaction valued at approximately $77 million.

As of March 31, 2018, according to a release, the combined company would have approximately $1.5 billion in assets, $1.2 billion in deposits, 22 branch offices throughout western Washington, and eight loan production offices in Washington State.

Anchor has approximately $480 million in assets as of March 31, primarily serving Western Washington with offices in Grays Harbor, Thurston, Lewis, King, and Pierce counties.

Joseph C. Adams, Chief Executive Officer of FS Bancorp, commented, “We believe Anchor will be an excellent strategic and cultural fit with our existing franchise. Anchor’s experienced and professional bankers provide us with a tremendous financial opportunity in terms of depth of talent with a strong and diverse customer base. Our shared community banking philosophies and core values will ensure a seamless transition for our loyal and valued clients. In addition, this acquisition allows us to enter new markets further leveraging our operational scale as we continue to build long-term value for our shareholders, customers, employees, and the communities we serve.”

Anchor President and Chief Executive Officer, Jerald L. Shaw, stated, “We are excited to join FS Bancorp and believe this transaction and the combined company will offer greater capital resources and an expanded array of products and services, which we believe will be beneficial to our shareholders, customers, the communities we serve, and our employees. We are particularly encouraged by the opportunities that will be created from this merger.”

Under terms of the Agreement, each share of Anchor common stock will receive fixed consideration consisting of 0.2921 shares of FS Bancorp common stock and $12.40 per share in cash. FS Bancorp will pay aggregate consideration of 725,585 shares of FS Bancorp common stock and $30.8 million in cash. Based on the 10-day volume weighted average closing price of FS Bancorp common stock of $63.68 on July 13, 2018, the consideration value for Anchor was $77.0 million, or approximately $31.00 per share. Giving effect to the merger, Anchor shareholders would hold, in aggregate, approximately 16% of FS Bancorp’s outstanding common stock following the merger based on March 31, 2018 reported data.

The boards of directors of FS Bancorp and Anchor have unanimously approved the proposed merger. The closing of the merger is expected to occur in the fourth quarter of 2018 or early in the first quarter of 2019.

On July 17, 2018, Washington Federal, Inc. and Anchor mutually agreed to terminate their previously announced Agreement and Plan of Merger.

Shaw commented, “We are disappointed we will not be able to consummate the transaction with Washington Federal, but wish to thank the board of directors and management of Washington Federal for their professionalism as we have worked through this process. We part with a great deal of respect and wish Washington Federal continued success.”

FS Bancorp, Inc. and 1st Security Bank of Washington operate 13 bank branches and seven loan production offices in Western Washington, and one loan production office in the market area of the Tri-Cities, Washington.