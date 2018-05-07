Almost $18,000 for small local projects given this quarter

The Grays Harbor Community Foundation announced that just under $18k has gone into the community through their Small Grants Program this quarter.

The Foundation created this program in order to address immediate, smaller scale needs in our community that range between $500 – $5,000. The Small Grants program is in addition to the twice annual Community Building Grants Program.

Six organizations were funded this quarter.

These include:

Aberdeen Parks and Rec – Summer Park and Play

Habitat for Humanity – Tools for Critical Home Repair

Lifeline Connections – Sound Attenuation Project

Ocosta PTO – Missoula Children’s Theater/Science on Wheels-Pacific Science Center

Wishkah School District – Wishkah Band Instrument Drive

YMCA of Grays Harbor – Teen Center

Eric Potts, Executive Director, commented: “Our Small Grants Program has been one of our most successful programs we have implemented in recent years. Not only does it offer organizations immediate assistance, but often times it is what helps organizations get over the finish line to complete a project. We recognize the great work being done by nonprofits and schools in Grays Harbor and our main goal when we started this program was to help organizations that need funding accomplish their goals now. In turn, this helps the people and youth in our community get access to these great programs without a delay and we are proud of that.”

The Small Grants Program is quarterly, with the next deadline for applications set for July 2nd at 5pm.

The next Community Building Grants deadline is September 5th at 5pm.