Almost 1000 Grays Harbor voters chose a 3rd party for President

Following a look at election figures statewide, the Secretary of State’s Office have released the county-by-county totals for write-in votes.
According to the Elections Division, they looked at the statistics statewide and showed that overall, 934 people in Grays Harbor chose to write-in their choice for a presidential candidate from one of the recognized options, or 3.1%. In Pacific County, 256 chose a 3rd party candidate, or 2.3%.
Overall, final figures show the campaign of Gary Johnson and Bill Weld received the most votes, receiving 4.85% of the vote statewide, under the 5% needed to be recognized officially in the next election.
107,805 statewide chose to vote 3rd Party, showing 3.25% of the total vote.
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Hillary Clinton / Tim Kaine
|1,742,718
|52.54%
|Donald J. Trump / Michael R. Pence
|1,221,747
|36.83%
|Alyson Kennedy / Osborne Hart
|4,307
|0.13%
|Gloria Estela La Riva / Eugene Puryear
|3,523
|0.11%
|Jill Stein / Ajamu Baraka
|58,417
|1.76%
|Darrell L. Castle / Scott N. Bradley
|17,623
|0.53%
|Gary Johnson / Bill Weld
|160,879
|4.85%
|Write-ins
|107,805
|3.25%
|3,317,019
Here is the certified write-in total by county:
|County
|President
|Adams
|138
|Asotin
|238
|Benton
|3,565
|Chelan
|1,053
|Clallam
|1,076
|Clark
|8,325
|Columbia
|47
|Cowlitz
|1,450
|Douglas
|358
|Ferry
|86
|Franklin
|894
|Garfield
|0
|Grant
|912
|Grays Harbor
|934
|Island
|1,397
|Jefferson
|603
|King
|29,951
|Kitsap
|4,453
|Kittitas
|660
|Klickitat
|305
|Lewis
|1,050
|Lincoln
|148
|Mason
|930
|Okanogan
|465
|Pacific
|256
|Pend Oreille
|214
|Pierce
|11,532
|San Juan
|360
|Skagit
|2,091
|Skamania
|190
|Snohomish
|12,561
|Spokane
|8,804
|Stevens
|718
|Thurston
|4,781
|Wahkiakum
|71
|Walla Walla
|809
|Whatcom
|3,666
|Whitman
|723
|Yakima
|1,991
|Totals
|107,805
