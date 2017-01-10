Almost 1000 Grays Harbor voters chose a 3rd party for President

Following a look at election figures statewide, the Secretary of State’s Office have released the county-by-county totals for write-in votes.

According to the Elections Division, they looked at the statistics statewide and showed that overall, 934 people in Grays Harbor chose to write-in their choice for a presidential candidate from one of the recognized options, or 3.1%. In Pacific County, 256 chose a 3rd party candidate, or 2.3%.

Overall, final figures show the campaign of Gary Johnson and Bill Weld received the most votes, receiving 4.85% of the vote statewide, under the 5% needed to be recognized officially in the next election.

107,805 statewide chose to vote 3rd Party, showing 3.25% of the total vote.

Here is the certified write-in total by county: