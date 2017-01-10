Almost 1000 Grays Harbor voters chose a 3rd party for President

Following a look at election figures statewide, the Secretary of State’s Office have released the county-by-county totals for write-in votes.

According to the Elections Division, they looked at the statistics statewide and showed that overall, 934 people in Grays Harbor chose to write-in their choice for a presidential candidate from one of the recognized options, or 3.1%. In Pacific County, 256 chose a 3rd party candidate, or 2.3%.

Overall, final figures show the campaign of Gary Johnson and Bill Weld received the most votes, receiving 4.85% of the vote statewide, under the 5% needed to be recognized officially in the next election.

107,805 statewide chose to vote 3rd Party, showing 3.25% of the total vote.

 

Candidate Vote Vote %
Hillary Clinton / Tim Kaine 1,742,718 52.54%
Donald J. Trump / Michael R. Pence 1,221,747 36.83%
Alyson Kennedy / Osborne Hart 4,307 0.13%
Gloria Estela La Riva / Eugene Puryear 3,523 0.11%
Jill Stein / Ajamu Baraka 58,417 1.76%
Darrell L. Castle / Scott N. Bradley 17,623 0.53%
Gary Johnson / Bill Weld 160,879 4.85%
Write-ins 107,805 3.25%
3,317,019

 

Here is the certified write-in total by county:

 

County President
Adams 138
Asotin 238
Benton 3,565
Chelan 1,053
Clallam 1,076
Clark 8,325
Columbia 47
Cowlitz 1,450
Douglas 358
Ferry 86
Franklin 894
Garfield 0
Grant 912
Grays Harbor 934
Island 1,397
Jefferson 603
King 29,951
Kitsap 4,453
Kittitas 660
Klickitat 305
Lewis 1,050
Lincoln 148
Mason 930
Okanogan 465
Pacific 256
Pend Oreille 214
Pierce 11,532
San Juan 360
Skagit 2,091
Skamania 190
Snohomish 12,561
Spokane 8,804
Stevens 718
Thurston 4,781
Wahkiakum 71
Walla Walla 809
Whatcom 3,666
Whitman 723
Yakima 1,991
Totals 107,805

 

