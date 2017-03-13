Alicia Henderson chosen to be new Aberdeen Superintendent

*Updated to reflect Henderson’s acceptance*

The new Aberdeen School District Superintendent is Dr. Alicia Henderson.

After community meetings, the Aberdeen School Board voted unanimously to offer Henderson, former Superintendent of the Year, the lead role within the district. Henderson accepted the position on Friday.

The school board tells KXRO that the other applicants were informed of the decision over the weekend.

Henderson had been superintendent of the Bellevue Unified School District in Santa Rosa, Calif., for the past five years, a district similar in size to Aberdeen. Henderson was also named 2017 Superintendent of the Year for the northern California region.

According to the Ashland Daily Tidings, Henderson was also a final candidate for the Ashland School District in Oregon.

Another of the final four candidates for both the Aberdeen and Ashland School Districts, Kelly Raymond, withdrew to take the job in Ashland.

The school district announced that seventeen candidates applied for the position, looking to replace Superintendent Tom Opstad, who announced his retirement in October.

The board narrowed their search to 4 candidates, with Raymond withdrawing, allowing the public to meet the final 3 at public meetings last week at the school. Following those public meetings, the board held an executive session Friday night.

The Board plans to finalize a contract with Henderson at its next meeting on March 21.

Henderson is tentatively scheduled to be in the District March 20-22.