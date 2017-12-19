Alert citizen report leads to arrests in South Beach

An alert citizen’s report led to arrests in the South Beach area over the weekend.

The Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office tells KXRO that early Saturday morning a Grayland resident was alerted by his dog to suspicious activity at a neighbor’s vacation residence.

The resident saw a suspicious gray 2006 Ford Explorer parked in the neighbor’s driveway with the lights off and a man inside.

The resident took a picture of the vehicle and got a partial license plate before the suspect vehicle fled the area.

Westport Police as well as deputies with the Sheriff’s Office responded to the call and when the officers checked the garage, they found another man inside and he was immediately detained.

The subject was identified as a 38 year old transient from Ocosta and he admitted to burglarizing the residence.

Later that morning, an officer with the Elma Police Department was able to give deputies a possible license plate of the suspect vehicle which led to a residence in Westport where deputies found the vehicle in the picture.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies contacted a 40 year old man and a 33 year old woman at the residence and they were arrested on unrelated charges.

During the search of the property, numerous stolen items were recovered from the earlier burglary in Grayland and a firearm was found.

Both men who were arrested were transported to the Grays Harbor County Jail and booked for Burglary as well as Malicious Mischief.

The man and woman are also facing charges of being felons in possession of a firearm but the woman was released pending further investigation.

The Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office says they are thankful for the citizen who observed suspicious activity and reported it.