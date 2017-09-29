AHAB sirens to include Spanish announcements

The All Hazard Alert Broadcast Sirens have been updated with new voice chips that now include both English and Spanish announcements.

Grays Harbor Emergency Management tells KXRO that the chips have announcements for the monthly tests, the October Shake Out Exercise, and announcements in both languages for actual tsunami events.

For the monthly test, the first Monday of each month at noon, the announcement will be start with the Westminster chimes, then the English announcement, followed by the Spanish announcement.

They say the only change from previous tests is the addition of the Spanish announcement.

For the October Great Shakeout Siren test they will make the voice announcement in English then Spanish, followed by the 90 second wail sound, and then repeat the voice announcements.