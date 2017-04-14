AHAB Siren test for Ocean Shores this morning

There will be a test of a new AHAB Siren in Grays Harbor today.

The Washington State Emergency Management Division is notifying the local community in Ocean Shores that the New AHAB Siren installed on Spinnaker will be tested this morning between 9:00am and noon.

They say that most people will only hear the Westminster chimes once or twice, however there is a short siren wail test with very low amplification, which may be heard by residents in proximity to the siren.

The tests are necessary to insure proper operation, before the new siren can be put on line with all of the other AHAB Sirens in Ocean Shores, Grays Harbor County, and Washington State.