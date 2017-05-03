AFD receives grant for radios

The Aberdeen Fire Department has received a grant that will help with their communications.

In a release the fire department announced that the Sierra Pacific Foundation provided grant funds in the amount of $3,275 dollars for the purchase of portable radios.

Aberdeen Fire says the radios are critical equipment for the safety of their firefighters and key to the emergency medical and fire ground operations they provide.

They say they deeply value and appreciate the ongoing support they have received from the Sierra Pacific Foundation, specifically President Carolyn Emmerson Dietz, Sierra Pacific Industries Community Relations Manager Lisa Perry, and Matt Taborski, the Manager at the Sierra Pacific Mill in Aberdeen.

Jessica Velez, Administrative Assistant with Sierra Pacific Industries presents members of the Aberdeen Fire Department with grant funds to purchase communications equipment that is critical to providing safe and efficient emergency medical and fire ground operations.