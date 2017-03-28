Advisory vote on Gateway Center coming to Grays Harbor

All of Grays Harbor will have a chance to weigh in on the Gateway Enterprise Center project.

At their meeting Monday, the Grays Harbor County Commissioners passed a resolution that will place an advisory vote regarding the Gateway Enterprise Center on the August ballot this year.

Commissioner Wes Cormier says the vote will be asking Grays Harbor residents if the project should be run by the county.

While Commissioner Vickie Raines said the county needs more information, she voted to approve the resolution to have the advisory vote.

Raines also stated her support for the project.

Commissioner Randy Ross was the lone dissenter on the vote and he said they needed more information to present to the public.