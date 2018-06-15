Active shooter training available to the public in Aberdeen

Aberdeen School District is bringing Active Shooter Training to Aberdeen High School and the public is able to participate.

In a release, the school district says that they have teamed with the ALICE Training Institute to bring ALICE Training Instructor Certification to Aberdeen on August 7th – 8th.

This course will be held at the Aberdeen High School.

According to the district, the Federal Department of Education has “significantly changed the recommended guidelines for schools regarding how schools should prepare, train, and respond to an active shooter situation as of June 2013”.

They say that they have embraced these changes and will be hosting the training in response.

These guidelines are available at http://bit.ly/DoE-K12-Guidelines.

Over the two-day course, participants will learn “proactive survival strategies for violent intruder or active shooter incidents” with a goal of providing individuals with survival-enhancing options for those critical moments in the gap between when a violent situation begins and when law enforcement arrives on scene.

The price of the training is $595, and registration can be completed online at www.AliceTraining.com.

ALICE stands for Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, and Evacuate and is a strategy available for law enforcement, local school officials, area non-profit groups, places of worship, and other groups.

Completing the ALICE Training Instructor Certification course provides individuals with certification in ALICE and allows them the opportunity to bring the strategies back to their places of work.

Additionally, registrants will gain access to exclusive ALICE resources.

ALICE is in line with recommendations from Department of Justice, Department of Homeland Security, Department of Health and Human Services, Federal Emergency Management Agency, White House, Department of Education, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and some Federal and State agencies.