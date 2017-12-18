Active-duty Coast Guardsmen arrested for sexual assault

The Pacific County Sheriff’s Office arrested sexual assault suspects over the weekend.

In a release, the Sheriff’s Office says that they arrested 2 men serving as active-duty USCG members stationed locally when the alleged crimes occurred.

27 year old Guillermo J. Gutierrez of Ilwaco and 24 year old Salvador M. Zamora of Tacoma were apprehended with assistance from U.S. Coast Guard Investigations as part of a joint sexual assault investigation conducted by both agencies.

According to the release, the alleged sexual assault occurred just outside of Ilwaco, and the investigation began in early September 2017.

Both subjects were booked into the Pacific County Jail on charges of Rape 2nd Degree and Voyeurism 1st Degree. Gutierrez is being held on $150,000.00 bail, and Zamora is being held on $100,000.00 bail.