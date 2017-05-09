According to study Grays Harbor has lowest life expectancy in state

Grays Harbor has the lowest life expectancy in the state.

According to a new study by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington, Grays Harbor’s life expectancy at birth is 76.61 years.

According to the study Pacific County has the second lowest with 77.38.

The study’s numbers are from 2014 and Grays Harbor’s Life expectancy went down from 2010 when it was 76.72 but since 1980 it has grown by 4.98%.

In Pacific County it grew by .02 years from 2010 and has grown by 5.62% since 1980.

For the full study follow the link below.

https://cloud.ihme.washington.edu/index.php/s/G10o7Vg8F29UGY3#pdfviewer