Accident sends woman to hospital; knocks out power to North County

An accident on Highway 101 sent a woman to the hospital and knocked out power to North Grays Harbor.

According to the Washington State Patrol, just before 1am, a 28 year old Amanda Park woman was driving south on Highway 101 near McNutt Rd in Humptulips when she lost control.

As the woman went around a curve in her 1995 Honda Accord, she left the road, striking a utility pole and knocking out power to the region.

The Grays Harbor PUD reported that nearly 110 customers are out of power from Humptulips north to Kalaloch.

In the report, the woman was said to not be wearing her seatbelt. She was transported to Grays Harbor Community Hospital and the vehicle was impounded with damage.

Power was disrupted for approximately 7 hours as PUD crews replaced the pole.

At the time of the report, it was not known if drugs or alcohol were involved.

The accident is under investigation.