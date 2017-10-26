Accident on Rock Crusher Hill closes Hwy 101 road for over 5 hours
By KXRO News
|
Oct 26, 2017 @ 6:30 AM

Defective equipment is being named as the cause of an accident on Highway 101 Wednesday afternoon, 9 miles south of Cosmopolis.

As a 38 year old Kent man was driving south on the Raymond Highway in his 2004 Freightliner and trailer, he lost control.

According to a report from the , the man was heading down the hill when he hit his brakes. As he did, the trailer began to fishtail.

The truck went into the northbound ditch and up an embankment, before rolling onto its side and sliding into 101, blocking both lanes

The driver was taken to Grays Harbor Community Hospital for his injuries following the accident, and cited for Operating a Vehicle with Defective Equipment.

The road was partially blocked for 5 hours and 15 minutes.

 

 

