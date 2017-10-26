Accident on Rock Crusher Hill closes Hwy 101 road for over 5 hours

Defective equipment is being named as the cause of an accident on Highway 101 Wednesday afternoon, 9 miles south of Cosmopolis.

As a 38 year old Kent man was driving south on the Raymond Highway in his 2004 Freightliner and trailer, he lost control.

According to a report from the Washington State Patrol, the man was heading down the hill when he hit his brakes. As he did, the trailer began to fishtail.

The truck went into the northbound ditch and up an embankment, before rolling onto its side and sliding into 101, blocking both lanes

The driver was taken to Grays Harbor Community Hospital for his injuries following the accident, and cited for Operating a Vehicle with Defective Equipment.

The road was partially blocked for 5 hours and 15 minutes.

US 101 open to one alt lane at mp 72 south of Artic in Grays Harbor Cty. Still working to remove previously overturned semi. Expect delays. pic.twitter.com/qdLc3WmcAJ — WSDOT Tacoma Traffic (@wsdot_tacoma) October 25, 2017

Progress to remove overturned semi on US 101/mp 72 in so. Grays Harbor Co. #rubbersidedown pic.twitter.com/zqoWVanaJa — WSDOT Tacoma Traffic (@wsdot_tacoma) October 25, 2017

US 101/mp 72 in southern Grays Harbor Co. could be blocked for a time as crews work to recover vehicle. Expect delays/1 way alt traffic pic.twitter.com/6AyIjTYN4c — WSDOT Tacoma Traffic (@wsdot_tacoma) October 25, 2017