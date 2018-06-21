Accident near Ocean Shores sends four to hospital

An accident near Ocean Shores yesterday sent four people to the hospital.

The Washington State Patrol tells KXRO that on Wednesday morning at 11:00am a 75 year old Seatac man was heading south on SR 115 just north of Ocean Shores in a 2015 Subaru Forester.

According to police the man slowed down for a deer in the road and was hit from behind by a 65 year old Aberdeen woman who was driving a 1999 Subaru Legacy.

The Aberdeen woman was transported to Grays Harbor Community Hospital for her injuries along with the Seatac man and two of his three passengers.

The state patrol says the cause of the accident was following too close which is what the Aberdeen woman was charged with.