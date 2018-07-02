Accident near Breckenridge blocks traffic for hours, sends 2 to hospital

Traffic was blocked for hours on Saturday after a Yakima woman lost control of her car.

According to the Washington State Patrol, a 19 year old woman from Yakima, was driving a Toyota Camry outside Hoquiam on State Route 109 when she lost control of the car near Breckenridge Drive.

When the woman crossed the centerline, she collided with a Chevrolet pickup driven by a 59 year old Moclips man.

The roadway was fully blocked to traffic as the accident was investigated.

The woman and her passenger, a 22 year old man from Moses Lake were both injured. The driver was taken to Grays Harbor Community Hospital while her passenger was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center.

The driver of the pickup was not injured although while on scene it was discovered he was driving under the influence and he was charged with a DUI.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene and the roadway was blocked for almost 5 hours.