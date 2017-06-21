Accident at Linkshire Dr. on SR12 sends one to hospital

An accident in Central Park yesterday sent one to the hospital and blocked traffic for over two hours.

The Washington State Patrol tells KXRO that at about 9:00am in the morning yesterday a 70 year old Aberdeen woman in a 2014 Toyota Camry pulled up to the stop sign on Linkshire Drive approaching State Route 12.

They say that she attempted to turn left to head west on the highway when her car was hit by a 2008 Ford F250 driven by a 49 year old Elma man that was heading east.

According to the state patrol the cause of the accident was a failure to yield at the stop sign by the woman.

She was transported to Grays Harbor Community Hospital for her injuries and a family member posted to Facebook yesterday that it “looks like she will be just fine” and she “is being closely monitored” in the ER.

According to the WSDOT the road was cleared around 11:45am.