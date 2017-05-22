Accident kills 84 year old Aberdeen man

A man was killed after an accident over the weekend.

The Washington State Patrol tells KXRO that an 84 year old Aberdeen man was driving on SR 109, just outside of Hoquiam when he suffered a medical event.

As the man drove his 2005 Honda Civic he lost control of the car, striking a jersey barrier.

The car rolled multiple times, going over an embankment and landing on the driver’s side.

The 84 year old man was killed in the accident.

His 82 year old wife was taken to Grays Harbor Community Hospital for her injuries.