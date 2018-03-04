Accident involving snowplow near Montesano kills two

An accident this morning near Montesano involving a snowplow killed two and injured two others.

The Washington State Patrol tells KXRO that at about 2:45am Sunday morning a snowplow driven by a 50 year old Montesano man was heading west on State Route 12 about a mile west of Montesano.

They say the plow made a u-turn and a 1991 Acura Integra, that was also heading west, crashed into the driver’s side of the snow plow.

The state patrol says that the driver of the Acura, a 36 year old Aberdeen man, and a passenger, a 38 year old Aberdeen woman, were killed in the collision.

Two other adult passengers in the Acura were sent to the hospital for their injuries as well, one being airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle and the other was taken to Tacoma General Hospital.

According to the state patrol none of the Acura’s four occupants were wearing seat belts.

The snowplow driver was uninjured.

The highway was blocked for about seven hours and the cause of the accident is under investigation.