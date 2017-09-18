Accident involving Sheriff’s Department vehicle sends 3 to hospital

Highway 109 was blocked for over 6 hours after an accident involving a Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Department car and a Jeep Cherokee.

The Washington State Patrol report that the accident on Saturday happened in Ocean City, less than 1000 feet from the Grays Harbor Sheriff Ocean City Substation, just before 8pm.

As a 34 year old Ocean Shores woman in a 1997 Jeep Cherokee was driving north, she attempted to make a left turn, failing to yield, and pulling in front of traffic.

A 51 year old Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Sergeant was driving in a Sheriff’s vehicle, and struck the Jeep as it crossed into his lane.

The Jeep flipped around in the road, while the police car went into the ditch.

Both drivers, as well as a 48 year old woman in the Jeep were taken to Grays Harbor Community Hospital with injuries. A 22 year old man in the jeep was not injured.

Their conditions are not currently known.

State Patrol says that the road was blocked for almost 6.5 hours.