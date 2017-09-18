Accident involving Sheriff’s Department vehicle sends 3 to hospital
Highway 109 was blocked for over 6 hours after an accident involving a ’s Department car and a Jeep Cherokee.

The report that the accident on Saturday happened in , less than 1000 feet from the Grays Harbor Sheriff Substation, just before 8pm.

As a 34 year old Ocean Shores woman in a 1997 Jeep Cherokee was driving north, she attempted to make a left turn, failing to yield, and pulling in front of traffic.

A 51 year old Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Sergeant was driving in a Sheriff’s vehicle, and struck the Jeep as it crossed into his lane.

The Jeep flipped around in the road, while the police car went into the ditch.

Both drivers, as well as a 48 year old woman in the Jeep were taken to Grays Harbor Community Hospital with injuries. A 22 year old man in the jeep was not injured.

Their conditions are not currently known.

State Patrol says that the road was blocked for almost 6.5 hours.

