Accident involving 2 box trucks on Highway 101

An accident halfway from Cosmopolis to Raymond between 2 box trucks put one on its side and the other 30 feet over an embankment.

The Washington State Patrol issued a report on the accident over the weekend at milepost 70 on Highway 101.

According to their report, a 47 year old Neah Bay man was driving around 6:30 in the morning, heading north on 101 in a 2014 Freightliner box truck. As he was driving, the man crossed the center line, striking a 2009 Freightliner box truck with a 55 year old Aberdeen man driving.

The Neah Bay man left the road, going over an embankment and stopping 30’ off the road when trees stopped him.

The Aberdeen driver took evasive action to avoid the collision, rolling onto the passenger side in the middle of the highway.

The highway was blocked for over 2 hours as the scene was cleared.

Neither driver was injured in the accident, and no drugs or alcohol were involved.

The Neah Bay driver was charged with driving over the center line.