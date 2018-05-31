Accident in Hoquiam claims life
By KXRO News
May 31, 2018 @ 8:34 AM

An accident this morning claimed the life of a man in Hoquiam.

The Hoquiam Police Department tells KXRO that this morning just before 2:00am officers were sent to a report of a collision at Bay Avenue and 22nd Street.  

They say that when they got to the scene they found a 2004 Chevrolet Impala had been heading west on Bay Avenue and failed to make the turn onto 22nd Street.  

The vehicle went through a chain link fence and struck an industrial pipeline, entrapping the driver.  

According to police, Hoquiam Fire Department personnel arrived and determined the driver, a 45 year old man, was deceased.  

The investigation into the circumstances of the collision is ongoing and a final determination will not be made until toxicology test results are obtained.

