Accident east of Montesano sends two to hospital

An accident yesterday near Montesano sent two to the hospital.

The Washington State Patrol tells KXRO that on Monday morning at about 11:30am a 59 year old Aberdeen Woman was crossing over SR 12 from Monte Brady Road in a 2012 Acura TSX.

They say she failed to yield to a 2000 Lincoln Navigator driven by a 35 year old Centralia man who was heading east on SR 12.

The Acura hit the Lincoln sending the Navigator into the center median and the Acura ended up on the eastbound shoulder.

The State Patrol says both drivers were injured and transported to Summit Pacific Medical Center.

There were no passengers in either car and both vehicles were totaled.

According to the State Patrol the Aberdeen woman is being charged with failure to yield.