Accident east of Elma sends three to hospital
By KXRO News
Apr 20, 2018 @ 6:25 AM

An accident east of Elma yesterday sent three people to the hospital.

The tells KXRO that on Thursday afternoon at about 4:15pm a 64 year old Elma woman driving a 2014 Chevy Captiva was stopped at the intersection of Heise Rd. and SR 8 about two and half miles east of Elma.

According to the state patrol she pulled onto the highway and hit a 2005 Saturn that was heading east on SR 8 being driven by a 44 year old Elma man.

The woman and her passenger were not injured but the man and his two passengers, which included a two year old child, were all transported to Summit Pacific Medical Center for their injuries.

The state patrol says the woman is being charged with failure to yield.

