Accident east of Elma sends three to hospital

An accident east of Elma yesterday sent three people to the hospital.

The Washington State Patrol tells KXRO that on Thursday afternoon at about 4:15pm a 64 year old Elma woman driving a 2014 Chevy Captiva was stopped at the intersection of Heise Rd. and SR 8 about two and half miles east of Elma.

According to the state patrol she pulled onto the highway and hit a 2005 Saturn that was heading east on SR 8 being driven by a 44 year old Elma man.

The woman and her passenger were not injured but the man and his two passengers, which included a two year old child, were all transported to Summit Pacific Medical Center for their injuries.

The state patrol says the woman is being charged with failure to yield.