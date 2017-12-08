Accident in early cold conditions send Cosi man to hospital

A Cosmopolis driver hit a tree and was sent to the hospital.

According to the Washington State Patrol, the 29 year old Cosmopolis man was driving his 2000 Honda CRV south on Highway 101 on Thursday morning when he lost control.

The man drove over the center line, heading into the northbound ditch, before hitting a tree.

According to WSP, the Cosi man was taken to Willapa Harbor Hospital for his injuries and his vehicle was totaled.

WSP said that the he was driving too fast for the conditions.

Local authorities warn drivers of black ice and frost on local roads, creating hazardous driving conditions.