Accident blocks lane for hours after man runs stop sign

A driver who avoided stopping before trying to cross Highway 12 caused a 3 car accident.

The Washington State Patrol reports that a 93 year old La Pine, OR man was driving a 2000 Chrysler 300 on Keys Road, outside of Elma, just before 5 pm on Wednesday.

When the man approached the stop sign to cross SR 12 to 4th St, the report says that he neglected to stop at the sign.

A 51 year old Hoquiam man driving a 2002 Ford Ranger struck the Chrysler as it crossed, hitting the passenger side and totaling the car.

A 67 year old Grayland man was stopped for traffic in a 2006 Dodge Ram, and the impact between the other cars forced the Chrysler into the truck.

The 93 year old Oregon man was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center and his car was impounded at the scene.

The Hoquiam man was transported to Summit Pacific Medical Center for his injuries.

The Grayland man was not injured.

It is not known if the Oregon driver was impaired at the time of the accident.

Responders closed the westbound lane for 4 hours as they cleared the scene.