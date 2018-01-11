Aberdeen woman seriously injured when hit by car

An Aberdeen woman was seriously injured when she was hit by a car as she was checking under her car for an animal she hit.

The Aberdeen Police Department tells KXRO that just after 5:00PM last night they were sent to a report of a vehicle that hit a pedestrian in the area of Arnold and Terrace streets.

They say that when officers arrived, they found a seriously injured 42 year old Aberdeen woman lying on the ground by a 2013 maroon Ford Focus.

Officers learned that the injured woman had been driving the Focus down Arnold hill when she hit a small animal.

The woman then stopped in the middle of the road to make sure the animal was no longer under her car.

According to police, as the woman knelt down along the driver’s side to look under her car, she was hit by a 1997 silver Dodge Stratus that was heading up the hill.

The Stratus was driven by a 66 year old Aberdeen woman who pulled over and remained on scene for the investigation.

Police say it was dark outside with no street lights in the area and it was raining, decreasing visibility.

The Ford Focus did not have its emergency flashers on to alert other motorists of the potential hazard, and its headlights were on pointing down the hill.

The Aberdeen Fire Department transported the 42 year old woman to Grays Harbor Community Hospital for treatment.

The 66 year old woman is cooperating with investigators and it does appear that alcohol or drugs were involved.

The Aberdeen Police Collision Investigation Team responded to process the investigation.

The road was closed for nearly three hours.