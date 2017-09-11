Aberdeen woman rolls her car on Cosi hills
By KXRO News
|
Sep 11, 2017 @ 7:06 AM

A 68 year old Aberdeen woman rolled her car outside Cosmopolis.

The says that traffic was blocked following an accident 4 miles south of Cosmopolis this weekend.

As a 68 year old Aberdeen woman was driving southbound, officials say that she was speeding and lost control as she was heading down the curves, sliding and leaving the road off to the left.

As she struck the embankment, the woman rolled her 2002 Mazda 626 onto the top.

The woman was taken to Grays Harbor Community Hospital for her injuries.

