Aberdeen woman arrested for theft and arson after credit union fire

A woman has been arrested for theft and arson after an investigation in Aberdeen.

The Aberdeen Police Department tells KXRO that on Monday officers arrested a 38 year old Aberdeen woman on a $100,000 Warrant for two counts of Theft in the First Degree and Arson in the Second Degree.

Police say the investigation started on March 29 of last year, when Aberdeen Officers were dispatched to a possible structure fire in the 2600 block of Sumner Avenue.

The Aberdeen Fire Department responded and determined that the fire was suspicious.

Aberdeen Police learned that an auditor had shown up the day before for an unannounced visit at the credit union at that location.

The auditor returned the day of the fire and the files that he needed were the ones that had burned in the blaze.

The woman was the manager of the credit union and was in the building at the time of the fire.

According to police, during the initial investigation, suspicions of an internal theft became evident.

Aberdeen Police worked with the credit union that launched an audit by an independent accounting firm which confirmed a theft of over $350,000.

The Aberdeen Police Department says the investigation concluded that the woman was responsible for the theft and the arson.

The second count of Theft in the First Degree is for a separate offense that was uncovered during the investigation when a local business owner was found to be another victim for over $13,000.