Aberdeen, Taholah, and Cosmopolis School Board seats added to Filing Week

4 changes have come to local school board positions for residents to file for open office.

These positions are for the Aberdeen, Cosmopolis, and Taholah school districts.

The Aberdeen School District announced that their Board of Directors accepted the resignation of Christi Boora at their May 2 meeting.

Boora wrote in an email to directors that she is unable to continue to serve due to “the recent development and expansion of two new businesses within the community, as well as an increasing role at our third business at Edward Jones, will make it impossible for me to be available for Board responsibilities.”

Boora added that she was also taking a greater role at her son’s sports and school events.

“I have enjoyed being active on the board for the past five years and look forward to continuing to be a supporter of the District in other capacities,” she wrote.

The Board will appoint someone to fill that seat, but because she has resigned prior to Filing Week, anyone interested can file to for the unexpired term.

Elections Administrator Lori Ochman told KXRO that this week, that she also learned of 2 changes on the Taholah School Board that were adjusted in the Open Offices for Filing Week, as well as a seat on the Cosmopolis School Board.

The Aberdeen School Board will consider the process to fill the vacancy at their next meeting on Tuesday, May 23.

For more information about the duties and responsibilities of serving on the Board of Directors, call the Superintendent’s Office at (360) 538-2002.