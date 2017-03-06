Aberdeen Superintendent search down to 4

The Aberdeen School Board has narrowed their search for a new Superintendent down to four finalists.

On Thursday, the board selected 4 candidates to find a replacement for outgoing Superintendent Tom Opstad – Jeff Davis of Onalaska, Alicia Henderson of Mountain View, Calif., Kelly Raymond of Tacoma and Mike Villarreal of Othello.

Jeff Davis has been superintendent in the Onalaska School District for the last four years. Prior to Onalaska he served as superintendent in the Central Curry School District on the southern Oregon coast.

Alicia Henderson has been superintendent of the Bellevue Unified School District in Santa Rosa, Calif., for the past five years. Bellevue Unified is a district similar in size to Aberdeen. Henderson was recently named Superintendent of the Year for the northern California region.

Kelly Raymond is Executive Director of Schools for the 20,000-student Highline School District. She has held that position for the past seven years. She is a former principal who has also served as an administrator in Tacoma and Clover Park.

Mike Villarreal is director of state and federal programs for the Othello School District. He has held central office positions in Othello for 10 years. Prior to that he was a principal in the Warden School District.

Seventeen candidates applied for the position.

“We had eight to ten strong candidates vying to be our next superintendent,” Board President Sandra Bielski said. “It took us two evening meetings and much discussion to narrow the field to four. We’re confident that one of these four will be a great leader for the Aberdeen School District.”

The community is invited to meet the four finalists during community meetings scheduled for Thursday and Friday, March 9-10 in the Auditorium at Aberdeen High School:

4:00 p.m. Thursday, March 9: Jeff Davis

5:00 p.m. Thursday, March 9: Mike Villarreal

4:00 p.m. Friday, March 10: Kelly Raymond

5:00 p.m. Friday, March 10: Alicia Henderson

The Board of Directors is expected to announce its next superintendent by Monday, March 13.