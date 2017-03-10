Aberdeen Superintendent candidates down to 3

One candidate has withdrawn from the Aberdeen Superintendent search, and residents can meet the final candidate tonight.

The Aberdeen School district tells KXRO that Kelly Raymond has withdrawn.

Raymond is currently Executive Director of Schools for the 20,000-student Highline School District.

There was no announcement as to why she withdrew.

Tonight at 4pm, residents and staff have an opportunity to hear from the final candidate, Alicia Henderson during a community meeting in the Auditorium at Aberdeen High School.

The Aberdeen School Board narrowed their search down to four finalists for the position, and public meetings this week are meant to allow the public to meet the people looking to replace Superintendent Tom Opstad.

The board selected 4 candidates to find a replacement for outgoing Superintendent Tom Opstad – Jeff Davis of Onalaska, Alicia Henderson of Mountain View, Calif., Kelly Raymond of Tacoma and Mike Villarreal of Othello.

Jeff Davis has been superintendent in the Onalaska School District for the last four years. Prior to Onalaska he served as superintendent in the Central Curry School District on the southern Oregon coast.

Alicia Henderson has been superintendent of the Bellevue Unified School District in Santa Rosa, Calif., for the past five years. Bellevue Unified is a district similar in size to Aberdeen. Henderson was recently named Superintendent of the Year for the northern California region.

Kelly Raymond is Executive Director of Schools for the 20,000-student Highline School District. She has held that position for the past seven years. She is a former principal who has also served as an administrator in Tacoma and Clover Park.

Mike Villarreal is director of state and federal programs for the Othello School District. He has held central office positions in Othello for 10 years. Prior to that he was a principal in the Warden School District.

Seventeen candidates applied for the position.

“We had eight to ten strong candidates vying to be our next superintendent,” Board President Sandra Bielski said. “It took us two evening meetings and much discussion to narrow the field to four. We’re confident that one of these four will be a great leader for the Aberdeen School District.”

The community is invited to meet the four finalists during community meetings:

4:00 p.m. Thursday, March 9: Jeff Davis

5:00 p.m. Thursday, March 9: Mike Villarreal

4:00 p.m. Friday, March 10: Kelly Raymond

4:00 p.m. Friday, March 10: Alicia Henderson

Friday, March 10, 2017 5:00 p.m. – Reconvene Executive Session 1. Superintendent Search – At this time, the School Board will continue its executive session expected to last up to five hours for the purpose of evaluating the qualifications of applicants for public employment under RCW 42.30.110(g).

Reconvene 1. At this time, President Sandra Bielski will reopen the meeting and request discussion on whether Board members are ready to extend an offer to a finalist for the position of superintendent. The Board may also choose to adjourn without making a decision.

The Board of Directors is expected to announce its next superintendent by Monday, March 13.