The Aberdeen Sprintboat Park is still moving forward

In updates, the Grays Harbor Aberdeen Sprintboat Park announced that they have “taken one more step on the yellow brick road” and have finalized delineation study and mitigation plan for the project near the Bishop Athletic Complex and have sent that plan to State officials.

First announced in 2015, the proposal to build a “multi function venue” at the site to hold a sprint boat racetrack that could also be used for other races or events.

GHASP says that there will still need to be mitigation work on the site, but they say that “it will be less than we thought, as well as easier and cheaper than we thought.”

They also added that they have learned that dirt that is removed from the site can be reused to build other improvements at the track.

In April 2015, the city council voted to annex property near the Bishop Athletic Complex, which would allow space for the project if approved through the State.