Aberdeen Spring Clean-Up scheduled
By KXRO News
|
Mar 26, 2018 @ 8:07 AM

 

The will be holding their all-city cleanup days through the month of April.

In a release, the City stated that the annual Residential Spring Clean Up will run from April 2nd – 30th, through the LeMay Transfer Station.

During business hours, Aberdeen residents may drop off up to 1 ton of trash, with a one load limit.

In order to receive the free disposal, anyone participating must present a bright blue voucher from the City. Residents should receive their blue voucher in the mail this week.

A maximum of 4 car tires, one refrigerator or freezer, and standard rules apply.

Disposal of waste such as paints, motor oil, computers, and tvs must be scheduled during normal LeMay hours for such items.

