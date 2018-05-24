Aberdeen sit/lay sidewalk ordinance approved as amended

It will now be illegal to sit or lie on sidewalks in Aberdeen during business hours without a medical emergency or other necessity.

The Aberdeen City Council approved the 3rd reading and passage of an ordinance that restricts the times and places that people can sit or lie down on public sidewalks.

The City originally proposed limiting the ability of people to sit or lie on sidewalks within the downtown business district between 7am-7pm, saying that when people do this it has the effect of “blocking sidewalks and intimidating or deterring customers from enjoying downtown Aberdeen.”

“City Council recognizes that it is important to welfare of the City that individuals’ constitutional rights are protected, and equally so that citizens are able to enjoy the downtown area and businesses.”

During public comment over the last 3 council meetings, residents have spoken out for and against the ordinance. Homeless advocates have said that the city is criminalizing the group, while other speakers have praised the city for assisting the revitalization of downtown business.

Reading from an email he had sent, Mayor Larson spoke after the approval, saying that he felt that as the city brings in changes, the divisive opinions will continue.

Originally, the municipal code would be adjusted to make the hours between 7am-7pm a time in which residents, homeless or otherwise, would not be able to sit or lie on sidewalks. This would not include medical emergency or other limited caveats.

Under the final passage, this time has been extended to 6am-11pm as a way to better reflect the times in which some downtown businesses are open.

In April, the city of Monroe passed a similar law. Marysville has had a similar ordinance for almost 20 years.

Everett considered one in 2015, but withdrew it after a backlash.

In Aberdeen, the new ordinance would only cover the Downtown Parking and Business Improvement District, and a violation of the law will be a civil infraction, with a $50 penalty or community service in lieu of payment.

