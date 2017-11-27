Aberdeen could see their first roundabout in 2021

A roundabout could be coming to Aberdeen, in 4 years.

On their Wednesday meeting, the Aberdeen City Council is scheduled to hear a report from the Public Works department that the roundabout at Market Street, F Street, and Fuller Way could be moving forward.

In March of this year, the City approved a report to sign all the documents needed to move forward with Preliminary Engineering.

According to the Council agenda, the City applied for and received a $1,211,00.00(sic) grant to complete construction on the 5 legged roundabout to lessen traffic impacts on the roads.

A 13.5% match from the City is required before the funds could be accepted. This will require $189,000.00 from the budget.

Construction of the roundabout is scheduled to begin February 1, 2021.

In addition to the funds to move forward with construction, the City Council will also need to approve funding to aquite right-of-way for the project.

This will also be funded with a grant of $302,750, with a 13.5% match of $47,250.00 from the City.

It is not known how this will impact buildings directly connecting to the intersection, including the new Twinstar Credit Union building and the Dream Second Hand Store. The City already owns the empty lot formerly housing the Wirta Hotel.

This process is scheduled for February, 2019.

The City Council is scheduled to hear both recommendations to approve accepting the funds on Wednesday.