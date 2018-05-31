Aberdeen Sears still not in danger of closing

Sears Holding Company released their report following the first quarter of 2018, announcing that 72 under-performing locations across the country were the latest stores scheduled to close.
Once again, the Aberdeen location was not included in the list. KXRO has received multiple questions if the Aberdeen store is at risk.
Representatives have stated in the past that the local store owns their building and is profitable, making them low in the risk of closures.
The Aberdeen Sears has never been included in lists of potential closures released by the parent company.
These latest closures are in addition to approximately 100 more Sears and Kmart locations across the country that were announced would close earlier in the year.
“As part of our ongoing efforts to streamline the Company’s operations and focus on our Best Stores, we have identified approximately 100 non‐profitable stores, many of which will begin store closing sales in the near future. We continue to evaluate our network of stores, which are a critical component in our transformation, and will make further adjustments as needed and as warranted.”
The company on Thursday, May 31 informed associates at 15 Kmart stores and 48 Sears stores that they will be closing these stores in early September 2018.
Only one store in Washington was included in the newest list, a Sears at 4502 S Steele Street in Tacoma will begin their shutdown as they close their Auto center in June of this year.
Eligible associates impacted by these store closures will receive severance and will have the opportunity to apply for open positions at area Kmart or Sears stores.
|FORMAT
|STREET ADDRESS
|CITY
|STATE
|Kmart
|910 North China Lake Blvd
|Ridgecrest
|CA
|Kmart
|9881 W 58Th Avenue
|Arvada
|CO
|Kmart
|5400 E Busch Blvd
|Tampa
|FL
|Kmart
|4303 Nawiliwili Road
|Lihue
|HI
|Kmart
|2535 Hubbell Avenue
|Des Moines
|IA
|Kmart
|5909 E State Street
|Rockford
|IL
|Kmart
|4070 Ryan Street
|Lake Charles
|LA
|Kmart
|215 North Central Avenue
|Duluth
|MN
|Kmart
|24 34 Barbour Avenue
|Passaic / Clifton
|NJ
|Kmart
|2100 Carlisle Avenue
|Albuquerque
|NM
|Kmart
|1000 Montauk Highway
|West Babylon
|NY
|Kmart
|25301 Rockaway Blvd
|Rosedale
|NY
|Kmart
|12350 N E Sandy Blvd
|Portland
|OR
|Kmart
|1072 Mountain Laurel Plaza
|Latrobe
|PA
|Kmart
|5000 San Dario
|Laredo
|TX
|Sears*
|10001 N Metro Parkway West
|Phoenix
|AZ
|Sears
|100 S Puente Hills Mall
|City Industry
|CA
|Sears*
|7902 Citrus Park Town Center
|Tampa
|FL
|Sears
|320 Towne Center Circle
|Sanford
|FL
|Sears†
|2201 Henderson Mill Road N.E.
|Atlanta
|GA
|Sears†
|1300 Southlake Mall
|Morrow
|GA
|Sears†
|2100 Pleasant Hill Road
|Duluth
|GA
|Sears*
|320 W Kimberly Road
|Davenport
|IA
|Sears†
|#2 Hawthorn Center
|Vernon Hills
|IL
|Sears†
|#2 Fox Valley Center
|Aurora
|IL
|Sears*
|6136 W Grand Avenue
|Gurnee
|IL
|Sears†
|104 West White Oaks Mall
|Springfield
|IL
|Sears†
|2415 Sagamore Pkwy S
|Lafayette
|IN
|Sears†
|40 Muncie Mall
|Muncie
|IN
|Sears†
|6020 E 82Nd Street
|Indianapolis
|IN
|Sears
|1781 Sw Wanamaker Road
|Topeka
|KS
|Sears*
|Alexandria Mall
|Alexandria
|LA
|Sears
|Hwys 114 & 128
|Peabody
|MA
|Sears*
|Eastfield Mall
|Springfield
|MA
|Sears*
|3191 S Linden Road
|Flint
|MI
|Sears†
|18900 Michigan Avenue
|Dearborn
|MI
|Sears†
|14100 Lakeside Circle
|Sterling Heights
|MI
|Sears*
|1212 S Airport Road W
|Traverse City
|MI
|Sears*
|Shingle Creek Crossing
|Brooklyn Ctr
|MN
|Sears*
|Miller Hill Mall
|Duluth
|MN
|Sears
|250 S County Center Way
|St. Louis
|MO
|Sears
|#1 Chesterfield Mall
|Chesterfield
|MO
|Sears*
|1000 Turtle Creek Drive
|Hattiesburg
|MS
|Sears*
|1515 Grand Avenue
|Billings
|MT
|Sears*
|2800 S Columbia Road
|Grand Forks
|ND
|Sears†
|300 Quaker Bridge Mall
|Lawrenceville
|NJ
|Sears*
|2341 Rt 66
|Ocean
|NJ
|Sears*
|2501 Mt Holly Road
|Burlington
|NJ
|Sears*
|10000 Coors Bypass N.W.
|Albuquerque
|NM
|Sears†
|3649 Erie Blvd E
|De Witt / Syracuse
|NY
|Sears*
|2400 Elida Road
|Lima
|OH
|Sears†
|17271 Southpark Center
|Strongsville
|OH
|Sears*
|300 S Hills Village
|Pittsburgh / South Hills
|PA
|Sears
|1000 Robinson Center Drive
|Pittsburgh
|PA
|Sears†
|205 W Blackstock Road
|Spartanburg
|SC
|Sears
|3101 N Main Street
|Anderson
|SC
|Sears*
|3400 Empire Mall
|Sioux Falls
|SD
|Sears†
|2931 Knoxville Center Drive
|Knoxville
|TN
|Sears^
|2401 S Stemmons Freeway
|Lewisville
|TX
|Sears*
|1800 Green Oaks Road
|Fort Worth
|TX
|Sears†
|11200 Lakeline Mall Drive
|Cedar Park
|TX
|Sears^
|Golden Triangle Mall
|Denton
|TX
|Sears*
|4502 S Steele Street
|Tacoma
|WA
|Sears Auto Center closing
|^ Early June 2018
|* Late June 2018
|† Late July 2018