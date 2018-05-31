Aberdeen Sears still not in danger of closing

Sears Holding Company released their report following the first quarter of 2018, announcing that 72 under-performing locations across the country were the latest stores scheduled to close.

Once again, the Aberdeen location was not included in the list. KXRO has received multiple questions if the Aberdeen store is at risk.

Representatives have stated in the past that the local store owns their building and is profitable, making them low in the risk of closures.

The Aberdeen Sears has never been included in lists of potential closures released by the parent company.

These latest closures are in addition to approximately 100 more Sears and Kmart locations across the country that were announced would close earlier in the year.

“As part of our ongoing efforts to streamline the Company’s operations and focus on our Best Stores, we have identified approximately 100 non‐profitable stores, many of which will begin store closing sales in the near future. We continue to evaluate our network of stores, which are a critical component in our transformation, and will make further adjustments as needed and as warranted.”

The company on Thursday, May 31 informed associates at 15 Kmart stores and 48 Sears stores that they will be closing these stores in early September 2018.

Only one store in Washington was included in the newest list, a Sears at 4502 S Steele Street in Tacoma will begin their shutdown as they close their Auto center in June of this year.

Eligible associates impacted by these store closures will receive severance and will have the opportunity to apply for open positions at area Kmart or Sears stores.