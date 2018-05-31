Aberdeen Sears still not in danger of closing
By KXRO News
|
May 31, 2018 @ 12:19 PM

Sears Holding Company released their report following the first quarter of 2018, announcing that 72 under-performing locations across the country were the latest stores scheduled to close.

Once again, the Aberdeen location was not included in the list. KXRO has received multiple questions if the Aberdeen store is at risk.

Representatives have stated in the past that the local store owns their building and is profitable, making them low in the risk of closures.

The Aberdeen Sears has never been included in lists of potential closures released by the parent company.

These latest closures are in addition to approximately 100 more Sears and Kmart locations across the country that were announced would close earlier in the year.

“As part of our ongoing efforts to streamline the Company’s operations and focus on our Best Stores, we have identified approximately 100 non‐profitable stores, many of which will begin store closing sales in the near future. We continue to evaluate our network of stores, which are a critical component in our transformation, and will make further adjustments as needed and as warranted.”

The company on Thursday, May 31 informed associates at 15 Kmart stores and 48 Sears stores that they will be closing these stores in early September 2018.

Only one store in Washington was included in the newest list, a Sears at 4502 S Steele Street in Tacoma will begin their shutdown as they close their Auto center in June of this year.

Eligible associates impacted by these store closures will receive severance and will have the opportunity to apply for open positions at area Kmart or Sears stores.

FORMAT STREET ADDRESS CITY STATE
Kmart 910 North China Lake Blvd Ridgecrest CA
Kmart 9881 W 58Th Avenue Arvada CO
Kmart 5400 E Busch Blvd Tampa FL
Kmart 4303 Nawiliwili Road Lihue HI
Kmart 2535 Hubbell Avenue Des Moines IA
Kmart 5909 E State Street Rockford IL
Kmart 4070 Ryan Street Lake Charles LA
Kmart 215 North Central Avenue Duluth MN
Kmart 24 34 Barbour Avenue Passaic / Clifton NJ
Kmart 2100 Carlisle Avenue Albuquerque NM
Kmart 1000 Montauk Highway West Babylon NY
Kmart 25301 Rockaway Blvd Rosedale NY
Kmart 12350 N E Sandy Blvd Portland OR
Kmart 1072 Mountain Laurel Plaza Latrobe PA
Kmart 5000 San Dario Laredo TX
Sears* 10001 N Metro Parkway West Phoenix AZ
Sears 100 S Puente Hills Mall City Industry CA
Sears* 7902 Citrus Park Town Center Tampa FL
Sears 320 Towne Center Circle Sanford FL
Sears† 2201 Henderson Mill Road N.E. Atlanta GA
Sears† 1300 Southlake Mall Morrow GA
Sears† 2100 Pleasant Hill Road Duluth GA
Sears* 320 W Kimberly Road Davenport IA
Sears† #2 Hawthorn Center Vernon Hills IL
Sears† #2 Fox Valley Center Aurora IL
Sears* 6136 W Grand Avenue Gurnee IL
Sears† 104 West White Oaks Mall Springfield IL
Sears† 2415 Sagamore Pkwy S Lafayette IN
Sears† 40 Muncie Mall Muncie IN
Sears† 6020 E 82Nd Street Indianapolis IN
Sears 1781 Sw Wanamaker Road Topeka KS
Sears* Alexandria Mall Alexandria LA
Sears Hwys 114 & 128 Peabody MA
Sears* Eastfield Mall Springfield MA
Sears* 3191 S Linden Road Flint MI
Sears† 18900 Michigan Avenue Dearborn MI
Sears† 14100 Lakeside Circle Sterling Heights MI
Sears* 1212 S Airport Road W Traverse City MI
Sears* Shingle Creek Crossing Ctr MN
Sears* Miller Hill Mall Duluth MN
Sears 250 S County Center Way St. Louis MO
Sears #1 Chesterfield Mall Chesterfield MO
Sears* 1000 Turtle Creek Drive Hattiesburg MS
Sears* 1515 Grand Avenue Billings MT
Sears* 2800 S Columbia Road Grand ND
Sears† 300 Quaker Bridge Mall Lawrenceville NJ
Sears* 2341 Rt 66 Ocean NJ
Sears* 2501 Mt Holly Road Burlington NJ
Sears* 10000 Coors Bypass N.W. Albuquerque NM
Sears† 3649 Erie Blvd E De Witt / Syracuse NY
Sears* 2400 Elida Road Lima OH
Sears† 17271 Southpark Center Strongsville OH
Sears* 300 S Hills Village Pittsburgh / South Hills PA
Sears 1000 Robinson Center Drive Pittsburgh PA
Sears† 205 W Blackstock Road Spartanburg SC
Sears 3101 N Main Street Anderson SC
Sears* 3400 Empire Mall Sioux Falls SD
Sears† 2931 Knoxville Center Drive Knoxville TN
Sears^ 2401 S Stemmons Freeway Lewisville TX
Sears* 1800 Green Oaks Road Fort Worth TX
Sears† 11200 Lakeline Mall Drive Cedar Park TX
Sears^ Golden Triangle Mall Denton TX
Sears* 4502 S Steele Street Tacoma WA
Sears Auto Center closing
^  Early June 2018
* Late June 2018
† Late July 2018
SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Free Fishing Weekend June 9-10 Largest GHC graduating class ever prompts venue change for graduation The all-depth halibut fishery near Westport is now closed Members needed for Willapa Bay Salmon advisory group Accident in Hoquiam claims life No fireworks or other incendiaries on BLM land
Comments