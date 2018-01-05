Aberdeen Sears not closing; dozens across the US on chopping block

Sears Holdings is closing more than 100 more Sears and Kmart locations across the country, including locations in Washington, but the Aberdeen Sears is not being closed.

The company on Thursday informed associates at the 64 Kmart stores and 39 Sears stores that the stores would be closing between early March and early April 2018.

“Eligible associates impacted by these store closures will receive severance and will have the opportunity to apply for open positions at area Kmart or Sears stores.”

According to multiple reports, the company said in a statement;

“We will continue to close some unprofitable stores as we transform our business model so that our physical store footprint and our digital capabilities match the needs and preferences of our members,”

In a release, Sears Holdings saysthat liquidation sales will begin as early as January 12 at these closing stores.

Officials have stated in the past that the local store owns their building as is profitable, making them low in the risk of closures.

The Aberdeen Sears has never been included in lists of potential closures released by the parent company.

