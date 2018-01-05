Aberdeen Sears not closing; dozens across the US on chopping block

Sears Holdings is closing more than 100 more Sears and Kmart locations across the country, including locations in Washington, but the Aberdeen Sears is not being closed.
The company on Thursday informed associates at the 64 Kmart stores and 39 Sears stores that the stores would be closing between early March and early April 2018.
“Eligible associates impacted by these store closures will receive severance and will have the opportunity to apply for open positions at area Kmart or Sears stores.”
According to multiple reports, the company said in a statement;
“We will continue to close some unprofitable stores as we transform our business model so that our physical store footprint and our digital capabilities match the needs and preferences of our members,”
In a release, Sears Holdings saysthat liquidation sales will begin as early as January 12 at these closing stores.
Officials have stated in the past that the local store owns their building as is profitable, making them low in the risk of closures.
The Aberdeen Sears has never been included in lists of potential closures released by the parent company.
|STREET ADDRESS
|CITY
|STATE
|STORE CLOSING
|Kmart
|1 Kmart Plaza/State Hy 89
|Cabot
|AR
|Early April
|Kmart
|8701 West Mc Dowell
|Tolleson
|AZ
|Early April
|Kmart
|750 West Deuce Of Clubs
|Show Low
|AZ
|Early April
|Kmart
|301 Gardner Field Road
|Taft
|CA
|Early April
|Kmart
|8017 South Atlantic Avenue
|Cudahy
|CA
|Mid‐March
|Kmart
|1670 East 4Th Street
|Ontario
|CA
|Early April
|Kmart
|1570 W Branch Street
|Arroyo Grande
|CA
|Early April
|Kmart
|2685 Hilltop Drive
|Redding
|CA
|Early April
|Kmart
|3020 N Nevada Street
|Colorado Springs
|CO
|Early April
|Kmart
|1002 East Hwy 50
|Clermont
|FL
|Early March
|Kmart
|10301 S E Us Hwy 441
|Belleview
|FL
|Early April
|Kmart
|3711 E Silver Spring Blvd
|Ocala
|FL
|Early April
|Kmart
|430 Northside Drive East
|Statesboro
|GA
|Early April
|Kmart
|2525 Dawson Road
|Albany
|GA
|Early April
|Kmart
|950 Sunset Blvd
|Jesup
|GA
|Early April
|Kmart
|2501 N Broadway Street
|Red Oak
|IA
|Early April
|Kmart
|7501 Hickman Road
|Urbandale
|IA
|Early April
|Kmart
|Route 149 West
|West Frankfort
|IL
|Early April
|Kmart
|3404 Broadway Street
|Mt. Vernon
|IL
|Early April
|Kmart
|1321 Sandy Hollow Road
|Rockford
|IL
|Early April
|Kmart
|5101 E Thompson Road
|Indianapolis
|IN
|Early April
|Kmart
|3175 West 3Rd Street
|Bloomington
|IN
|Early April
|Kmart
|4830 S Broadway Street
|Wichita
|KS
|Early April
|Kmart
|2440 Lone Oak Road
|Paducah
|KY
|Early April
|Kmart
|3555 Highway 190
|Mandeville
|LA
|Early April
|Kmart
|1647 Crofton Centre
|Crofton
|MD
|Early April
|Kmart
|301 Tilghman Road
|Salisbury
|MD
|Early April
|Kmart
|67300 Main Street
|Richmond
|MI
|Early April
|Kmart
|205 South Greenville W Drive
|Greenville
|MI
|Early April
|Kmart
|1700 Cedar Street
|Helena
|MT
|Early April
|Kmart
|3300 Harrison Avenue
|Butte
|MT
|Early April
|Kmart
|706 E Dixon Blvd
|Shelby
|NC
|Early April
|Kmart
|2515 Horner Blvd
|Sanford
|NC
|Early April
|Kmart
|395 Westgate Plaza Road
|Franklin
|NC
|Early April
|Kmart
|175 Freedom Way
|Midway Park
|NC
|Early April
|Kmart
|815 East Innes Street
|Salisbury
|NC
|Early April
|Kmart
|701 5Th Avenue Se
|Devils Lake
|ND
|Early April
|Kmart
|Milton Road
|Rochester
|NH
|Early April
|Kmart
|1235 S 2Nd Street
|Raton
|NM
|Early April
|Kmart
|2100 E Tucumcari Blvd
|Tucumcari
|NM
|Early April
|Kmart
|4500 North Rancho Drive
|Las Vegas
|NV
|Early April
|Kmart
|2671 Las Vegas Blvd N
|North Las Vegas
|NV
|Early April
|Kmart
|57 Centre Drive
|Plattsburgh
|NY
|Early April
|Kmart
|2100 Niles Cortland Road Se
|Warren
|OH
|Early April
|Kmart
|4010 W Owen Garriott Road
|Enid
|OK
|Early April
|Kmart
|1025 Washington Pike
|Bridgeville
|PA
|Early April
|Kmart
|2900 N Elmira Street
|Sayre
|PA
|Early April
|Kmart
|463 N Enola Rts 11 & 15
|Enola
|PA
|Early April
|Kmart
|5050 Jonestown Road
|Harrisburg
|PA
|Early April
|Kmart
|5 Laurel Mall
|Hazleton Township
|PA
|Early April
|Kmart
|1874 North Twp Blvd
|Pittston
|PA
|Early April
|Kmart
|2235 East State Street
|Hermitage
|PA
|Early April
|Kmart
|3301 Aramingo Avenue
|Philadelphia
|PA
|Early April
|Kmart
|491 Allegheny Blvd
|Franklin
|PA
|Early April
|Kmart
|650 Old Willow Avenue
|Honesdale
|PA
|Early April
|Kmart
|190 Cumberland Square
|Crossville
|TN
|Early April
|Kmart
|230 Longhollow Pike
|Goodlettsville
|TN
|Early April
|Kmart
|1317 Tusculum Blvd
|Greeneville
|TN
|Early April
|Kmart
|1400 Wildcat Drive
|Portland
|TX
|Early April
|Kmart
|2 Diamond Run Mall
|Rutland
|VT
|Early April
|Kmart
|1201 N W Louisiana
|Chehalis
|WA
|Early April
|Kmart
|5636 U S Route 60 E
|Huntington
|WV
|Early April
|Kmart
|102 Emily Drive
|Clarksburg
|WV
|Early April
|Kmart
|1477 Maccorkle Avenue
|St Albans
|WV
|Early April
|Sears*
|5900 Old Seward Hwy
|Anchorage (Sur)
|AK
|Early April
|Sears*
|1679 W Lacey Blvd
|Hanford
|CA
|Early April
|Sears
|24137 Valencia Blvd
|Santa Clarita
|CA
|Mid‐March
|Sears
|9000 Northgate Mall
|San Rafael
|CA
|Early April
|Sears*
|100 Brea Mall
|Brea
|CA
|Early April
|Sears*
|100 Westminster Mall
|Westminster
|CA
|Early April
|Sears
|5540 Winfield Blvd
|San Jose
|CA
|Mid‐March
|Sears*
|3240 Kirkwood Hwy
|Wilmington
|DE
|Early April
|Sears*
|5900 West Glades Road
|Boca Raton
|FL
|Early April
|Sears†
|2930 Watson Blvd
|Centerville
|GA
|Early April
|Sears
|2060 Crossroads Blvd.
|Waterloo
|IA
|Early April
|Sears*
|200 W Hanley Ave
|Coeur D Alene
|ID
|Early April
|Sears†
|1543
|Poleline Road E
|Twin Falls
|ID
|Early April
|Sears*
|Orland Square Mall
|Orland Park
|IL
|Early April
|Sears†
|1602
|State Road 50
|Bourbonnais
|IL
|Early April
|Sears
|3000 W Deyoung Street
|Marion
|IL
|Early April
|Sears*
|1100
|S Green River Road
|Evansville
|IN
|Early April
|Sears*
|1100
|Middlesex Turnpike
|Burlington
|MA
|Early April
|Sears*
|693 Stillwater Avenue
|Bangor
|ME
|Early April
|Sears
|2700
|State Street
|Bismarck
|ND
|Early April
|Sears*
|1201 Hooper Avenue
|Toms River
|NJ
|Early April
|Sears*
|195 N Broadway
|Hicksville
|NY
|Early April
|Sears†
|1300
|Ulster Avenue
|Kingston
|NY
|Early April
|Sears
|6000 Glenway Avenue
|Cincinnati
|OH
|Early April
|Sears†
|3030
|Gateway Street
|Springfield
|OR
|Early April
|Sears
|1260
|Lloyd Center
|Portland
|OR
|Early April
|Sears*
|1008
|Ross Park Mall Drive
|Pittsburgh
|PA
|Early April
|Sears
|7300
|Bustleton Avenue
|Philadelphia
|PA
|Early April
|Sears*
|1155
|Carlisle Street
|Hanover
|PA
|Early April
|Sears
|2200 N Maple Avenue
|Rapid City
|SD
|Early April
|Sears*
|1000 Hwy #6
|Houston
|TX
|Early April
|Sears^
|4511 North Midkiff Road
|Midland
|TX
|Early April
|Sears*
|12625 N I‐H 35
|Austin
|TX
|Early April
|Sears
|1000 Newgate Mall
|Ogden
|UT
|Early April
|Sears
|15711 Aurora Avenue N
|Shoreline
|WA
|Early April
|Sears
|1701 S Commons Street
|Federal Way
|WA
|Early April
|Sears
|121 Ne Hampe Way
|Chehalis
|WA
|Early April
|Sears†
|1555 Green Bay Plaza
|Green Bay
|WI
|Early April
|Sears
|Brookfield Square
|Brookfield
|WI
|Mid‐March
Sears Auto Center closing
- Early January 2018 * Late January 2018 † Late February 2018