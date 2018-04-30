Aberdeen schools will not see water faucet fix this school year

The Aberdeen School District gave an update on the status of water at 4 schools in the district.

According to the district, safe drinking water is available at Harbor High, Central Park, Stevens, and AJ West, but the drinking faucets will remain out of service for the remainder of the school year.

Drinking water will be available at the four schools that saw slightly elevated lead levels in results of tests by the Department of Health.

“As a continued precaution, only bottled water or the water stations should be used for drinking.“

Earlier this month, testing done at the schools on “the very first draw of water from the taps after the water had been sitting overnight” saw the elevated levels, causing the district to shut down water in the buildings.

The district says that they continue to work with DOH and they are exploring additional testing.

Through the end of the year at Harbor High, AJ West, and Stevens, any faucet with elevated results will be removed from service and replaced and faucets will be flushed at the beginning of each day.

At Central Park, bottled water will be used for drinking and by kitchen staff use.

Additional tests will be done at Robert Gray and McDermoth elementary schools, with possible re-testing done at Miller Junior High.

Central Park Elementary

Kitchen Guidelines

Kitchen staff should continue to use the bottled water provided for food prep. Dishwashers can now be placed back in service.

Classroom and Building-wide Guidelines

All classroom faucets and bubblers will remain off until conclusive results are received from the DOH. Continue to use faucets in the bathrooms for hand-washing only. Bottled water will be provided for drinking or any cooking in the classroom

AJ West Elementary, Stevens Elementary and Harbor High/Hopkins

Kitchen Guidelines

Kitchen staff prior to using any water for food prep, must flush each faucet for at least 2

minutes at the beginning of each day. Staff should use cold water in food prep to reduce the potential for lead contamination. Any faucet that has elevated results will be removed from service and replaced, if necessary, with a lead-free faucet, prior to being used for food prep. This will be completed by Maintenance over the next few days or in the next week. Dishwashers can now be placed back in service.



Classroom Guidelines

All classroom bubblers will be removed and not replaced. Maintenance has begun removing the drinking fountains in classrooms this week and will continue until they are all removed. Faucets in classrooms that tested above the 20ppb will be replaced with lead-free faucets, and all faucets will be for Hand Washing Only from this point forward. They must be flushed for 2

minutes prior to the first use of the day. Water from faucets in the classroom should not be used for cooking.



Building-wide